Man charged with attempted murder in Hartsville shooting
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one injured Wednesday in Hartsville.
Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jamal Dukes.
The shooting happened in a parking lot on Myrtle Street, according to police.
Blair previously said the 40-year-old victim was shot in the arm and that the incident appeared to be a family dispute.
The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Jail records show Dukes was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with attempted murder.
