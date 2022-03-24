Submit a Tip
Man charged with attempted murder in Hartsville shooting

Jamal Dukes
Jamal Dukes(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one injured Wednesday in Hartsville.

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jamal Dukes.

The shooting happened in a parking lot on Myrtle Street, according to police.

Blair previously said the 40-year-old victim was shot in the arm and that the incident appeared to be a family dispute.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Jail records show Dukes was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with attempted murder.

