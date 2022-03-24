Homeless: Hope on the Horizon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bed to sleep in. A roof over your head. A hot meal.

These are things that most no doubt enjoy and may even take for granted.

Now take those necessities away, how would you survive? Could you overcome?

It’s a topic often discussed in the Grand Strand when it comes to homelessness, which has become a serious issue in the area.

While the challenge is real, there is hope - and anyone can make a difference.

The stories are easy to find.

“Just getting up on a day-to-day basis and saying okay, how am I going to get food today,” said Don Barrett. “I’ve dug through dumpsters looking for food. It’s hard to say but yeah I’ve been there done that ya know. Oh, there’s only a little green on that, pick the green off - it’s horrible, a horrible way of life.”

Some stories, however, are more difficult to tell.

“My mama died a few years back and whenever she died my whole world went,” said Wesley Colgate. “I had nothing. I had a vehicle at the time but I was drinking and doing stuff and I ended up wrecking it so I lost that. I was from couch to couch. The last place I was at I was in a shed, living in a shed.”

A man who didn’t want to be identified also wanted his story to be told.

Four-and-a-half months ago, he says his future was bleak.

“I was in meth psychosis, I had been in and out of hospitals the last couple of years. Maybe once or twice a month due to meth psychosis and so this time my family had just given up on me,” he said.

Whether they’re trying to survive on the streets or looking for their next meal, the homeless situation in the Grand Strand is ever-present.

Those stories also extend to those looking to help.

“We typically serve between 1,100 and 1,200 unduplicated who are homeless during the year and my understanding is that we’re not reaching all of them,” said Kathy Jenkins, CEO of New Directions.

Jenkins added that the homeless situation in our area is only compounded by the drug epidemic. She estimates drug and mental health issues make up some 80% of the homeless on Grand Strand streets.

She also said even with her organization’s men, women and family shelters, meals and roofs over their heads, addiction recovery services and classes to prepare them for the future, the battle is still uphill.

But progress is being made.

“We have purchased the lot,” she said. “The lot is fully paid for. Our board just met last week, we are working on whatever the need. I can say off the top of my head it’s a women’s shelter and walk-in center.”

Jenkins later added that the new building is adjacent to New Directions’ men’s shelter.

She’s also hopeful the new addition will make a dent in the homeless problem - but she knows much more needs to be done.

It’s an age-old problem facing so many areas in our nation and there’s no doubt the Grand Strand is a popular place to begin again. The area’s climate and beach lifestyle bring homeless from all over the country.

Some are even bussed in from shelters in other states. In 2020, Horry County ranked the highest in the state regarding the number of homeless on any given night.

So, we know the problem is a serious one here, but how do we improve it?

“In Myrtle Beach, it’s a dire emergency,” said Tim Carter, founder of Sonshine Recovery Ministries. “It’s a health issue right now. Just because of sanitation, the drug addiction, the alcoholism, I don’t know how many have been found on the boardwalk D.O.A.”

Sonshine Recovery Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit that opens its doors, but with a firm policy in place.

“I give it to them raw and real. If you need my help be honest, tell me what you need and we’ll take care of you,” Carter said.

Carter offers a home at his Georgetown shelter and a thrift store in Myrtle Beach that helps the homeless get off the streets, either by working or by making use of the items in this warehouse to get on their feet again.

While two different outfits are reaching out to help - the problem persists.

Carter and Jenkins will both say it’s a community problem, and it’s going to take the community to make a difference.

So what can you do to help and not contribute to the problem?

If you’re approached on the street for example, how should you respond?

“If you’re giving them money you’re enabling them,” Carter said. “As I suggest to the public. If they say hey have you got a dollar I’m hungry. I say come in let me buy you a sandwich. 90% are gonna decline because they’re wanting that money for drugs or they’re wanting it for a hustle.”

Direct them to a shelter or tell them about the free phones at the old Myrtle Beach Pavilion site where they can dial 2-1-1 for immediate homeless help.

But perhaps the best way to make an impact? Volunteer. And there are so many ways to pitch in.

“We need people to run our front desk, take initial intakes, field phone calls from anybody that comes in and route them to the right people because we have four different locations. We need people that want to cook a meal in our kitchen and serve people,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins also said she feels there is hope on the horizon. There are even stories to help back that up.

Eight months removed from arriving at New Directions, Barrett is working hard on his new lease on life. It all started with a phone call from a peer support specialist while he was detoxing in the hospital.

“I just felt hope after he talked to me and he said well, we’ll send a cab over and he brought me here and I’ve been here ever since. Clean and sober, got a job, going to school,” Barrett said.

Colgate, meanwhile, no longer has to worry about where his next meal comes from.

“Things are falling into place,” he said. “Things are happening more and more on the brighter side instead of it always being bad luck, bad luck, bad luck because I’m finally living for life instead of that living for that next fix. I’m finally excited to wake up in the morning because I get to see what I can do during the day.”

And finally, the man who asked not to be named for this story hopped on a flight to Utah two days after his interview with WMBF News. He’s heading there where a job as a commercial truck driver is waiting.

He hopes everyone will remember his story the next time there’s a chance to make a difference in the lives of the homeless in the Grand Strand.

“They say it takes a village to raise the children. Well, it takes the community to help an addict,” he said.

Resources for homeless assistance

New Directions: (843) 945-4902

Sonshine Recovery Ministries: (843) 429-1778

The Salvation Army: (843) 488-2769

North Strand Housing Shelter: (843) 756-9488

