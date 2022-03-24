Hartsville Middle School student charged for making threats, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A student at Hartsville Middle School was charged for allegedly making threats against the school.

According to Hartsville police, school resource officers discovered the threat on social media Wednesday.

The department’s VICE unit worked with school resource officers to identify the source of the threat. Extra patrol officers and staff responded to ensure the school was safe.

Police said the source of the threat was identified before the school day was out, thanking the actions of investigators, school resource officers and social media companies who quickly responded to search warrants.

The student was charged with making terrorist threats and is facing expulsion. Police did not release the student’s age or name, as they are a minor.

Police said they will continue to investigate and prosecute incidents involving school threats, even if someone claims it was a joke or prank.

“We are thankful to have School Resource Officers in the schools that know the students and have investigative experience. They are a big help in investigating these types of incidents,” the department said on Facebook.

