Goats loose in Chesterfield County, Sheriff’s Office looking for owners

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find the owner of a herd of goats resting outside an industrial park off of Highway 9 in Chesterfield County.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media about the goats, saying the animals have been there since early Thursday morning.

Goats loose in Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)

