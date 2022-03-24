Goats loose in Chesterfield County, Sheriff’s Office looking for owners
Do you know these goats?
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find the owner of a herd of goats resting outside an industrial park off of Highway 9 in Chesterfield County.
The Sheriff’s Office posted a message on social media about the goats, saying the animals have been there since early Thursday morning.
