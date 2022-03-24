Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fourth and Main on Laurel in Downtown Conway has unique furniture, personalized gifts, and specialty items

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Family owned and operated, Fourth and Main on Laurel is a special place with so many unique items you won’t find anywhere else.

Specializing in rustic, solid wood furniture, they have everything from dining tables to bedroom suits, and more. Plus, you can find personalized gifts, done in minutes. With each piece of furniture sold, a cross is placed in the drawer.

Come along with us for what they have to offer and to learn about their special story.

For more information or to order online, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

Latest News

gst
Thursday Jam with Dawn Hayes
gst
Fourth and Main on Laurel- Part 2
gst
Fourth and Main on Laurel- Part 5
gst
Fourth and Main on Laurel- Part 4