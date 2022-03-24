Submit a Tip
Florence man found not guilty in 2019 murder, arson case

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was found not guilty in connection to a 2019 murder earlier this month.

Public index records show Allen Bryant III was found not guilty on charges of murder and first-degree arson on March 18.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Bridget Tingen.

Bryant was accused of intentionally setting fire to a home on East Sammys Lane following a verbal confrontation, knowing Tingen was inside.

Authorities said Tingen had escaped the fire, but she was allegedly thrown back in by Bryant before he left the scene.

She died nearly a month later.

Bryant was taken into custody after the incident and was initially charged with attempted murder, but that charge was upgraded following Tingen’s death.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

