FIRST ALERT: Nasty & stormy day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stalled out cold front will bring rounds of showers and storms to the region, not only waking many of you up early this morning but keeping the forecast nasty through most of the day.

THURSDAY

Areas of heavy rain will make for a SLOW commute. (WMBF)

Pockets of heavy rain, thunder and lightning will continue through the morning hours today. Make sure the kids have the rain gear and make sure you leave the house early today. It’s going to be a slow and wet morning commute for most of you. As one round of showers works out of the region, a second round of showers and storms will move in.

Heavy rain and an isolated strong storm or two will remain possible through this morning. (WMBF)

It’s these multiple rounds of showers and storms today that keep rain chances at 80% and keep the forecast just nasty for any plans today. As we head into the afternoon, the rain will diminish in strength but still remain widespread with off and on light showers through the afternoon and very well into the evening.

Once the heavy rain moves out this morning, light rain will continue off and on throughout today. (WMBF)

As far as temperatures go, we’re only going to climb a few degrees today with highs in the upper 60s, which is ironically where we were for our high temperature already at midnight.

Rain totals will add up to an inch in most spots. (WMBF)

When all is said and done and the rain FINALLY comes to an end tonight, we’ll see a total of 1″ of rain near Horry County with isolated higher totals throughout the area. Inland locations will pick up closer to half an inch to an inch by the end of the day.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

A cold front will bring an end to the showers tonight followed by clearing and cooler weather through the weekend. A reinforcing shot of cooler weather will make for a cool and blustery forecast by Saturday night and Sunday with afternoon temperatures only near 60.

Highs will fall throughout the weekend with cool and calm conditions. (WMBF)

