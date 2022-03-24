Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fire at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.
Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium.(Denver Fire Department)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - (UPDATE 3:30 p.m.) A fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is now under control according to the Denver Fire Department. According to a tweet from the stadium, a small fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. The tweet goes on to say that the stadium was evacuated as a precaution. There are no injuries.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire and smoke. Crews say sprinklers went off to stop the fire, however it wasn’t enough. So firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

______________________________________________________________________________

Denver Fire Department is responding to a fire at Mile High Stadium. The fire has affected the suite area and third level seating area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
The city council unanimously voted against a request to rezone 182 acres of land along Highway...
Conway officials looking to reduce traffic with roundabout, other options
Retired LCpl. Kip Miller (left) and LCpl. Thomas Kelliher work hard to build the doghouses.
This Is Carolina: HCPD officers build doghouses for owners in need
American Rescue Plan Act funding will allow eight Myrtle Beach firefighters/EMTs to go to...
Myrtle Beach Fire Department using federal funds to fill critical paramedic positions
WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: This Is Carolina: HCPD officers build doghouses for owners in need