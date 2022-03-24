DHEC: 8,400 total flu cases in SC this season
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Health Department reported 225 lab-confirmed cases of the flu this week.
“South Carolina reported sporadic flu activity with 1 county above the state baseline,” DHEC said on Twitter.
DHEC says there have been 8,400 total flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 flu season.
