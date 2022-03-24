Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC: 8,400 total flu cases in SC this season

DHEC says there have been 8,400 total flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 flu season.
DHEC says there have been 8,400 total flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 flu season.(Mary Green)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Health Department reported 225 lab-confirmed cases of the flu this week.

“South Carolina reported sporadic flu activity with 1 county above the state baseline,” DHEC said on Twitter.

DHEC says there have been 8,400 total flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 flu season.

To find a flu vaccine in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after dog attack
Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville....
SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Veterans cope with PTSD by swimming with stingrays
The city council unanimously voted against a request to rezone 182 acres of land along Highway...
Conway officials looking to reduce traffic with roundabout, other options
Retired LCpl. Kip Miller (left) and LCpl. Thomas Kelliher work hard to build the doghouses.
This Is Carolina: HCPD officers build doghouses for owners in need
American Rescue Plan Act funding will allow eight Myrtle Beach firefighters/EMTs to go to...
Myrtle Beach Fire Department using federal funds to fill critical paramedic positions
WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: This Is Carolina: HCPD officers build doghouses for owners in need