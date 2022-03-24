Car crashes in Robeson County claimed lives of nearly 70 people in 2021, NCDOT reports

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County driver safety task force said it is redoubling its efforts in 2022 after there was an increase in death on local roads last year.

Numbers from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show there were 69 traffic deaths in 2021, compared to 53 deaths in 2020, which is a 30% increase.

“These numbers should appall all of us,” Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, told the Robeson County Vision Zero task force on Thursday. “The tragedy is these deaths could have been prevented if drivers and their passengers had taken simple steps to be safer.”

An analysis of the traffic deaths shows speeding and not wearing seat belts are behind the increases.

Over the past two years, 43% of deadly crashes in Robeson County were because people weren’t wearing their seatbelts. It’s compared to the statewide average of 32%.

The NCDOT also noted that over the past two years, most deadly crashes in Robeson County involved men who were in their 20s and 30s.

Most of the deadly crashes also happened in rural areas and on two-lane roads with a 55 mph speed limit.

Since 2017, the NCDOT has taken several steps to improve highway safety in Robeson County, including reviewing 55 routes for speed limit reduction and improving the safety at 25 intersections by adding either all-way stops, turn lanes and roundabouts.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.