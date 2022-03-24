2 charged after detention officers intercept drugs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on Moccasin Drive in Red Springs in which authorities found cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and firearms.

The search stemmed from an incident at the Robeson County Detention Center where a book containing narcotics was intercepted by authorities.

32-year-old Nicholas Locklear, of Red Spring and 23-year-old Chandler Lowery, of Shannon, were both charged in connection to the investigation.

Locklear is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a scheduled ii controlled substance, felony conspiracy and providing contraband to an inmate.

Lowery is charged with felony conspiracy and is also facing charges in connection to a homicide in Dillon County.

Both men are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center as of Wednesday night. Locklear is being held on a $245,000 bond while Lowery is held on a $500,000 bond.

“The training and ability of the Detention Officers to notice deformities in the book led to the locating and seizure of the suboxone strips that the suspects attempted to smuggle into the detention center,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “Anyone who attempts to provide contraband to an inmate will be charged along with the inmate. The administration has addressed the procedures of mailing books and magazines to inmates.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3191.

