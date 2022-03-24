Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Hartsville shooting, police say

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in Hartsville on Wednesday, according to police.

Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said the incident happened at a parking lot on Myrtle Street.

He added that a 40-year-old man was shot in the arm by another man and that it “seems to be a family dispute of some sort.”

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Blair said.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

