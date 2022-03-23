Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.(Peeps, Just Born)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps.

You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue.

Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The dip choices are dark, milk or white chocolate.

Finally, you choose a topping from a number of options, including round confetti sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.

The cost for six personalized chicks in two boxes costs $29.95 plus shipping.

They’re available until supplies run out at peepsandcompany.com.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach leaders, engineers and residents give input to improve safety on Ocean Blvd.
VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
VIDEO: Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in Darlington County, according...
Authorities investigate after body found outside abandoned property in Darlington County
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Trump rescinds Brooks endorsement in Senate race in Alabama