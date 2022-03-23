Submit a Tip
Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband

The couple immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived. (Source: WCCO)
By Kirsten Mitchell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – A mom in Minnesota was on her way to the hospital to deliver her fifth child, but the little bundle of joy didn’t seem to want to wait.

Baily Bieniek-Phelps and her husband immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived.

“All of a sudden my water broke, and I was like, ‘Babe, we got to go,’” she recalled.

But they didn’t make it to the Mother Baby Center in St. Paul before their baby girl decided to make her debut on I-94.

“Her whole head was already out. And he was such a champ, just told me to take a deep breath and push. I did, and she was out,” Bieniek-Phelps explained.

Her husband called 911, and a dispatch operator walked him through the process.

He used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord as they waited for emergency responders to arrive.

“You just never know the strength of yourself, your significant other or you as a couple until you are in that moment. You definitely come out shining,” Bieniek-Phelps said.

Baby Ariel was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The couple said they had planned to have the baby induced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

