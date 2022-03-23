Teen with autism reported missing in Horry County, considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager with autism has been reported missing in Horry County, police said early Wednesday.

According to Horry County police, 16-year-old Syncere Gonzalez was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sawgrass East neighborhood of Carolina Forest.

Police said Gonzalez is considered endangered.

Gonzalez is about 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored sweatpants, t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes, and a Lion King backup.

According to HCPD, Gonzalez is believed to have his ‘push scooter’ with him.

Gonzalez was reported missing earlier this month but was located less than 12 hours later.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez should call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

