SLED: Former Upstate 911 operator accused of giving out confidential information

Leslie Renee Stanford
Leslie Renee Stanford(Cherokee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a former Upstate 911 operator is facing charges after she allegedly gave out confidential information.

Agents said 31-year-old Leslie Renee Stanford was charged with Public Official Use or Disclosure of Confidential Information and Unlawfully Examine Public Records for Gain.

Stanford was taken into custody on March 18, 2022, and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

According to Agents, their investigation found that Stanford allegedly gave information from the National Crime Information Center to members of the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club. They added that these incidents occurred between May 2 and November 5, 2021.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

