SC family searches for good Samaritan who saved woman’s life

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Holly Hill mother is searching for a good Samaritan who made an anonymous 911 call after a car crash injured her daughter.

Meagan Mousset, 22, was seriously injured in a Jan. 16 on an I-26 exit ramp in Summerville. Mousset was crushed by her car for five to seven hours in freezing rain until a person noticed the vehicle and called 911.

That anonymous call changed everything for Mousset, her mother Robin said.

“The doctors said only 15 more minutes and I would have been dead. And they also said that they have no explanation as to how I survived,” Mousset said.

The 22-year-old spent eight days in a coma and 38 days in the hospital receiving treatment for crush trauma and a traumatic brain injury.

“I pretty much spent 8 days in the hospital holding her hand and just praying to God that he didn’t take my child from me,” Kloes said.

Kloes says she wants to find the person who called 911 to thank them.

“They are the person that saved her life and I wish I could just say thank you and give you a big hug,” Kloes said.

“Reach out to us so I can thank you. You are literally responsible for me being alive today,” Mousset said.

Mousset is now receiving physical and occupational therapy. She says she wants to help people one day by pursuing counseling to help others affected by trauma.

