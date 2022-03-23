Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Dept. of Ed expands two programs, adds third to combat teacher shortage

The state department of education will use federal funds to expand two programs and add a third...
The state department of education will use federal funds to expand two programs and add a third in an effort to combat the state’s teacher shortage.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of education will use federal funds to expand two programs and add a third in an effort to combat the state’s teacher shortage.

The South Carolina Department of Education will use more than $2 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for the projects.

“There is no profession more rewarding or more crucial to the future success of our state and nation than teaching,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “If we are truly committed to ensuring every South Carolina classroom is led by a high-quality teacher, we must act now to address our growing teacher shortage. Whether you are in high school, college, or someone seeking a more fulfilling career, I encourage you to check out these proven programs and consider becoming a teacher and having a lifelong impact on current and future generations of learners.”

Officials say $1.7 million of the ESSER funds will go to national nonprofit, TEACH.

The TEACH South Carolina initiative will draw on a statewide coalition of schools, government, community organizations and nonprofits to recruit teachers and assist in the certification process of new teachers.

Officials see TEACHSC and its resource website TEACHSC.org as a way to address barriers to teaching and pair new teachers with programs that meet their needs.

The state is also allocating $1.2 million to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement to expand their Teaching Fellows program to recruit high school seniors into teaching and help them develop leadership skills.

Education officials hope the partnership will address the shortages worsened by COVID-19 and stabilize and support the workforce.

The remaining $600,000 in ESSER funding is going towards Clemson University’s Call Me MISTER initiative.

Clemson’s Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models program includes 18 four-year partner colleges and nine, two-year technical colleges in the Palmetto State to increase the pool of available teachers from diverse backgrounds.

Officials say the funds will support existing Call Me MISTER programs and support up to 60 additional MISTERs.

According to CERRA data, between 5,000 and 7,000 teachers retire, transfer or leave the profession early each year, while only 2,000 new teachers graduate annually in the state.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
New restaurant to open this summer at Broadway at the Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach leaders, engineers and residents give input to improve safety on Ocean Blvd.
VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
VIDEO: Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Police were looking for 16-year-old Syncere Gonzalez.
Police: Teen with autism reported missing in Horry County found safe