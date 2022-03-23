Submit a Tip
Roads reopened after police respond to shots fired call in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Florence was closed Wednesday afternoon as police responded to what was deemed an “active incident.”

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Elaine Circle regarding a shots fired call at around 4:40 p.m.

Authorities then attempted to make contact with a person inside but were unsuccessful. The area of Third Loop Road between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive was then closed to traffic as the incident was ongoing.

The FPD’s Emergency Response Team was later able to detain the person inside. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported, and Third Loop Road has since re-opened to traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.

