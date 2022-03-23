Submit a Tip
PA double murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lumberton

A suspect in a Pennsylvania double murder was arrested in Lumberton Tuesday morning by the U.S....
A suspect in a Pennsylvania double murder was arrested in Lumberton Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals, the agency announced.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect in a Pennsylvania double murder was arrested in Lumberton Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals, the agency announced.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, Larry Burns was apprehended around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of N. Roberts Avenue.

Authorities said Burns and another man, identified as Cordaryl Burns, were wanted for a double homicide in Cumberland County, PA.

The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road in Shippensburg on Feb. 23 and found the two victims inside, the release stated.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects on March 16. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was called in to assist after authorities learned the duo fled Pennsylvania.

According to the release, Cordaryl Burns was also arrested around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Forrer Street in Detroit, MI.

Both suspects are awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

