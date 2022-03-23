Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Carolina senator grills President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) used his first round of questioning to key in on Jackson’s views of a number of issues.
Sen. Thom Tillis questions Judge Jackson
Sen. Thom Tillis questions Judge Jackson(Gray DC)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second day Wednesday. Committee Democrats are emphasizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) still questioned the nominee’s record.

Tills used his first 30 minutes of questioning to key in on Jackson’s views on court packing, free speech rights, sentencing criminals who assault police officers.

Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The high court nominee was a federal public defender before being named a federal judge in 2012. The Harvard graduate currently serves in the U.S. District Court in DC. Judge Jackson is set to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Tillis highlighted some of his concerns regarding the way Breyer’s potential replacement treats defendants.

“There’s at least a level of empathy that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as a, maybe, beyond what some of us would be comfortable with with respect to administering justice,” said Tillis.

“We are supposed to be sentencing people so that they can ultimately be rehabilitated to the benefit of society as a whole,” said Jackson.

Questioning from senators is expected to continue into Wednesday evening on Capitol Hill before witnesses speak to Jackson’s credentials Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Latest News

South Carolina lawmakers believe this could be the year they will be able to guarantee paid...
Lawmakers look to guarantee paid parental leave for SC state employees with new children
.
North Myrtle Beach City Council approves zoning to allow for bigger hotels, condos in Crescent Beach
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who has served in that role since his election in 2010,...
SC treasurer files for re-election
Mace flew back from her trip with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Sunday night.
‘We need to isolate Russia economically in totality’ Rep. Mace returns from Poland
The deadline follows a ruling last summer from the state Supreme Court, which called South...
SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling