‘Nights at Nance’ concert series returns Thursdays, beginning March 31

Nance Plaza Rededication Ceremony
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The “Nights at Nance” concert series returns to Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District on March 31.

The concerts feature local and regional bands, twice monthly on Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Nance Plaza, 825 North Kings Highway.

March 31 features a performance by Paul Grimshaw; food trucks ‘Gnosh Pit’ and ‘Nola’s Stuffed Sno-Ball’s’; and is themed “Pelicans Baseball Night.” The Pelicans mascot and members of the team will be there to greet the public!

The concert series runs through May 12.

Nights at Nance
Nights at Nance(Myrtle Beach City Government)

Attendees may bring lawn chairs.

