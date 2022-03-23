Marion County Animal Shelter asks for new, gently used shoes to help fund new shelter

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Shelter relies heavily on donations to help the animals that they care for, but this time they are asking for shoes for humans.

The animal shelter is holding a fundraiser through Funds2Orgs to help fund renovations for its new building.

The shoes will go to Funds2Orgs, which will then send the shoes to developing countries. In return, Funds2Orgs will give the animal shelter 40 cents for every pound of shoes they donate.

Bree Courcy with the Marion County Animal Shelter said their goal is to collect about 2,500 new or gently used shoes which will help them raise around $1,000 that will go toward their new building at 501 E. McIntyre Street.

MORE INFORMATION | Marion County Animal Shelter how to adopt and/or donate

The estimated costs for renovations to the building stand at around $1.2 million.

County Administrator Tim Harper said the county is committing $250,000 but the rest will have to come from fundraising or grant funding.

The Marion County Animal Shelter will be collecting shoes from now until June 1.

People can drop off the new and gently used shoes at the following collection sites: Marion County Animal Shelter – 123 Dog and Cat Court, Mullins

The Paw Spaw – 621 North Main Street, Marion

Backroad Treasures – 326 North Main Street, Marion

Pee Dee Paws – 5001 Bluff Road, Mullins

Mullins Discount Drugs – 310 South Main Street, Mullins

If you would like to make donate items to the shelter to help out the dogs and cats housed there, you can donate through the shelter’s Amazon Wish Lists or come by the shelter and drop off donations.

Amazon Wish List | Marion County Animal Shelter dogs

Amazon Wish List | Marion County Animal Shelter cats

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.