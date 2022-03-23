Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marion County Animal Shelter asks for new, gently used shoes to help fund new shelter

Marion County Animal Shelter
Marion County Animal Shelter(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Animal Shelter relies heavily on donations to help the animals that they care for, but this time they are asking for shoes for humans.

The animal shelter is holding a fundraiser through Funds2Orgs to help fund renovations for its new building.

The shoes will go to Funds2Orgs, which will then send the shoes to developing countries. In return, Funds2Orgs will give the animal shelter 40 cents for every pound of shoes they donate.

Bree Courcy with the Marion County Animal Shelter said their goal is to collect about 2,500 new or gently used shoes which will help them raise around $1,000 that will go toward their new building at 501 E. McIntyre Street.

MORE INFORMATION | Marion County Animal Shelter how to adopt and/or donate

The estimated costs for renovations to the building stand at around $1.2 million.

County Administrator Tim Harper said the county is committing $250,000 but the rest will have to come from fundraising or grant funding.

The Marion County Animal Shelter will be collecting shoes from now until June 1.

People can drop off the new and gently used shoes at the following collection sites: Marion County Animal Shelter – 123 Dog and Cat Court, Mullins

  • The Paw Spaw – 621 North Main Street, Marion
  • Backroad Treasures – 326 North Main Street, Marion
  • Pee Dee Paws – 5001 Bluff Road, Mullins
  • Mullins Discount Drugs – 310 South Main Street, Mullins

If you would like to make donate items to the shelter to help out the dogs and cats housed there, you can donate through the shelter’s Amazon Wish Lists or come by the shelter and drop off donations.

Amazon Wish List | Marion County Animal Shelter dogs

Amazon Wish List | Marion County Animal Shelter cats

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach leaders, engineers and residents give input to improve safety on Ocean Blvd.
VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
VIDEO: Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Enterprise Road bridge closure
Enterprise Road bridge repairs to begin, set to re-open end of June