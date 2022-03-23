Submit a Tip
Man sentenced to 25 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Scott Norman Christner, 59, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct...
Scott Norman Christner, 59, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced that a Seneca man was convicted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor Wednesday.

Scott Norman Christner, 59, was convicted by a jury on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Law enforcement says they were notified by a middle school after an anonymous caller reported that a 5th grader had disclosed being sexually abused. The report alleged that Christner assaulted the victim several times when she was 8 years old.

Christner was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Wilson said he commends the thorough investigation by Seneca Police Chief Casey Bowling and the work of investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

