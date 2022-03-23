Long Bay Symphony’s One Vision: The Music of Queen Concert, which will take place on Saturday, March 26th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Experience the generation-defining music of Queen like you’ve never heard it before! One Vision: The Music of Queen will take place on Saturday, March 26th at 7PM at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center (3302 Robert Grissom Parkway).

Join the Long Bay Symphony (LBS) and the rock band from Jeans n’ Classics in a celebration of the unforgettable music of Queen. Hear your favorite Queen classics, such as We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and Bohemian Rhapsody, enhanced by the symphonic presence of the Long Bay Symphony. After having to cancel this same show in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Long Bay Symphony conductor, staff, and musicians are thrilled to be able to finally put on One Vision: The Music of Queen for patrons to enjoy!

Tickets are priced at $45, $50, and $55, depending on the seating section. Student tickets are priced at $10. To purchase tickets, call the LBS box office (843-448-8379), purchase online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit the LBS office at 1107 48th Avenue N., Suite 310-E in Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.