Agencies searching for man who set cruiser on fire at police station

The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia...
The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia area.(Pine Ridge Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, along with other agencies, is asking the public’s help in finding a man who reportedly set fire to a police car.

The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia area.

An unknown male subject, described as 20 to 35 years old and approximately 6 feet tall, set fire to the Pine Ridge Police car while it was parked at their station, an incident report stated.

“By deliberately choosing to destroy the vehicle and commit this criminal act, this individual purposefully put members of the Pine Ridge community in additional danger by significantly reducing law enforcement’s ability to respond to an emergency,” Lt. Brad Keller, with the SLED Arson Unit, said. “Our citizens deserve better, and this criminal should be held responsible for his actions.”

Anyone who can identify the subject(s) or has information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at (888)-274-6372. Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

