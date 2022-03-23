HCFR: Medevac takes one to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 917

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported and one person was taken to the hospital by medevac after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 917 Tuesday night.

According to Horry County Fire rescue, lanes of traffic are blocked at Lake Swamp Road in Nichols on Hwy. 917 after a two-vehicle accident.

HCFR arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m.

HCFR said one vehicle was overturned and extrication operations were required.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

