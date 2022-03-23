FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms return today, a few severe storms possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area, some of those storms could be on the stronger side with a few severe warnings later today.

TODAY

Today is a LEVEL 2 SEVERE WEATHER RISK for the potential of gusty winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado. (WMBF)

A LEVEL 2 SEVERE STORM RISK is in place for the entire area today from this afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will warm into the low-middle 70s on the beaches with mostly cloudy skies. Inland, those highs will climb into the upper 70s and close to 80 in some spots.

This afternoon, discrete and individual cells will have the potential to bring some strong winds, heavy rain and a quick spin up tornado. (WMBF)

By the afternoon and evening, a cold front will approach the region and bring increasing chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We do have enough wind shear in the atmosphere to support the idea of a few of these storms being on the severe side. Thankfully, we remain on the low end of the storm fuel (energy), which should keep this severe weather threat limited. The main risk from any strong storm will be wind gusts that approach severe limits.

Even into the evening hours, gusty winds and rain will be likely across the region. (WMBF)

Behind the wind, a small risk for some hail continues in some of the strongest storms with a small tornado risk as well. We want to make sure we reinfornce the idea that today will not be a severe weather outbreak like what we saw in Texas and Louisiana over the past two days.

Rain chances will only increase to 60% overnight and into Thursday. By Thursday morning, the cold front will come to a crawl, keeping showers and periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the day on Thursday.

By Thursday morning, rain will be widespread and the severe weather threat will be over. (WMBF)

No severe weather is expected for Thursday but occasional downpours will be possible at times. Rainfall totals will average around 1″ for most of the area with some isolated higher amounts. Temperatures on Thursday may very well hit their high at midnight. If they don’t look for the warmest part of the day to feature highs in the upper 60s.

Rain totals will add up to an inch in most spots. (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Cooler weather arrives for the weekend. (WMBF)

Thanks to that cold front, we’re expecting temperatures to drop back in the 60s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will fall into the mid 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, the entire area only reaches the lower 60s for highs, meaning most of the day is spent in the 50s until the afternoon.

