FCSO: One dead after chase, crash on I-95

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after fleeing Florence County Sheriff’s deputies after a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was initiated on a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck for a moving violation around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 northbound, near the 195 mile marker.

According to FCSO, when the deputy asked the driver to step out, the passenger moved to the driver’s seat suddenly and sped away.

Deputies pursued the truck until it abruptly turned onto the 169 exit ramp at TV Road and struck the rear of a Volvo tractor-trailer, the report states.

FCSO said the person driving the truck was killed in the collision.

According to the report, there was no contact between the truck and any law enforcement vehicles. No deputies were injured and no county property was damaged, FCSO said.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released yet.

South Carolina Highway Patrol assigned its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team to investigate.

