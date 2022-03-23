Submit a Tip
Enterprise Road bridge repairs to begin, set to re-open end of June

Enterprise Road bridge closure
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Socastee will soon be whole, now that the emergency repair project for the Enterprise Road bridge has been awarded to a contractor.

The Enterprise Road bridge crossing Carolina Bays Parkway (SC 31) in Horry County was damaged on December 14, 2021, when struck by an oversized load hauled by a tractor-trailer. Due to the extent of damage, an extensive design of a repair method had to be developed and followed by bids from potential repair contractors.

The emergency repair project has been awarded to United Infrastructure, and the Notice to Proceed has been given. 

United Infrastructure is currently in the process of acquiring the necessary materials, which includes constructing a new large beam to replace the beam that was damaged beyond repair.

The contractor’s current construction schedule includes mobilizing to the bridge site during the week of March 21, 2022, and removing the damaged sections of the bridge beginning the week of March 28, 2022. 

Periodic lane closures and traffic control measures will be required for SC 31 Southbound during the removal and placement of the new beam. Additional signage and notice will be made to the public during these activities.

The goal is for the Enterprise Road bridge repairs to be completed and opened to traffic by the end of June 2022, barring delays due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

