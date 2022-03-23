Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: Cypress Grill

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads on over to Cypress Grille in Myrtle Beach.

Located on River Oaks Drive, Cypress Grille serves an American fusion-style cuisine made with the finest and freshest ingredients around the Grand Strand.

The menu features plenty of food items, including their brand new happy hour! Items on the menu range from salads, appetizers, burgers, entrees and some of the best desserts in the area. If you haven’t tried out Cypress Grille, watch the entire interview above with Andrew and Jason Ash to see what you are missing out on. In this week’s episodes he tries out some of the must have menu items.

You can also visit Cypress Grille’s Facebook page for a look at some of their specialties and what they are known for! They do a fantastic job updating the page with food pictures, drink specials or anything else that might make you want to dine with them!

Trust Andrew when he says that the food is just that good! Come try it for yourself!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Long Bay Symphony’s One Vision: The Music of Queen Concert, which will take place on Saturday, March 26th
Show close at Cypress Grille
Overview of Cypress Grille
Dining with Dockery: Cypress Grille