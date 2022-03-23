Darlington County man sentenced to 30 years in deadly 2020 shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man will spend the next three decades in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 56-year-old Cabanough McPhail pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prosecutors said the conviction is connected to an incident that happened on July 18, 2020, where McPhail shot and killed 32-year-old Najmah McDaniel. Both were at a gathering with family and friends, when McPhail began arguing with McDaniel. Prosecutors added that McPhail was “grossly intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

McPhail then fired one shot that killed McDaniel before fleeing the scene. He was taken into custody within 24 hours by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department.

A judge sentenced him Wednesday to 30 years in prison after negotiations following his guilty plea.

“Domestic violence deaths create layers of victims beyond the deceased,” said assistant solicitor Monty Bell. “Families and friends are never the same after an incident like this. McPhail forever altered the people around him and he will have to face the consequences of those actions while he is incarcerated for the majority, if not all, of his remaining life.”

The South Carolina Department of Corrections will determine where McPhail serves his sentence.

