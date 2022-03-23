Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington County man sentenced to 30 years in deadly 2020 shooting

Cabanough McPhail
Cabanough McPhail(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man will spend the next three decades in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 56-year-old Cabanough McPhail pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prosecutors said the conviction is connected to an incident that happened on July 18, 2020, where McPhail shot and killed 32-year-old Najmah McDaniel. Both were at a gathering with family and friends, when McPhail began arguing with McDaniel. Prosecutors added that McPhail was “grossly intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

McPhail then fired one shot that killed McDaniel before fleeing the scene. He was taken into custody within 24 hours by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department.

A judge sentenced him Wednesday to 30 years in prison after negotiations following his guilty plea.

“Domestic violence deaths create layers of victims beyond the deceased,” said assistant solicitor Monty Bell. “Families and friends are never the same after an incident like this. McPhail forever altered the people around him and he will have to face the consequences of those actions while he is incarcerated for the majority, if not all, of his remaining life.”

The South Carolina Department of Corrections will determine where McPhail serves his sentence.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
VIDEO: Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
The incident happened back on July 31, 2020, at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road in the West Columbia...
Agencies searching for man who set cruiser on fire at police station
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in Darlington County, according...
Authorities investigate after body found outside abandoned property in Darlington County