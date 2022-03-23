Cypress Grille in Myrtle Beach has a new Happy Hour

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll find a wide variety of fresh, unique menu items at Cypress Grille in Myrtle Beach.

Next week, they’ll release their brand new Happy Hour menu. Come along with us to take a look at some of their menu items, learn about some of their fresh made cocktails, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.