Authorities investigate after body found outside abandoned property in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

Hudson said the body was found outside an abandoned property on Oakdale Green Street, just off Turnpike Road.

Authorities are currently processing the scene. The sheriff added that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to assist.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the body as a male in his 30′s, adding that the death “is not natural.”

The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.

