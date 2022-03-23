Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
Heather Lee
Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach leaders, engineers and residents give input to improve safety on Ocean Blvd.
VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
VIDEO: Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital
Woman hospitalized after dog attack
Sister speaks after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack