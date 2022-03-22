Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

Submit a Tip
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORCO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California private school apologized to parents after a teacher shared a video last month of her leading preschool students in a chant denouncing President Joe Biden.

The video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco asking the 4- and 5-year-olds, “Who’s our president?”

When they answer in unison, “Biden,” the teacher then asks, “What do we want to do with him?”

The students shout back, “We want him out!”

Parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7 the video from the President’s Day lesson was shared through the school’s messaging app, before it was taken down.

Turning Point officials said in a statement to parents that the school was “sorry for any misunderstanding” caused by the video.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school statement said.

School officials didn’t respond Monday to a request for further comment.

It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the teacher.

McFadden said she has removed her daughter from the school.

“It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” she said.

Turning Point is a nonprofit Christian institution that offers a wide range of programs for preschool through sixth grade, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

