Stormy Daniels must pay $300k to Donald Trump after losing defamation case appeal

(NBC) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels has lost her appeal in her failed defamation suit against Donald Trump — leaving her owing almost $300,000 in legal fees to the former president.

“I will go to jail before I pay a penny,” Daniels tweeted Monday after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her in the long-running case.

Trump hailed the ruling by the appeals court he often bashed as president, calling it “a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and her then-lawyer Michael Avenatti filed the defamation suit against Trump back in 2018.

Daniels was paid $130,000 by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about an alleged sexual encounter she had with the married Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied the encounter happened and did again in his statement Monday. “As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to,” he said.

After news of the hush money payment became public, Daniels said she was menaced and warned to keep quiet about the alleged encounter in 2011, when a man approached her while she was with her infant daughter in Las Vegas and told her to “leave Trump alone.”

She said the man then looked at her daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

She and Avenatti released a sketch of the man in 2018, which was mocked on Twitter by then-President Trump.

“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!” Trump tweeted.

