Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Spring Job Fair hope to fill job shortages in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach leaders come together for Spring Job Fair March 22
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) To help local businesses with the search to fill job openings, community leaders are coming together for another annual job fair on Tuesday.

Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO encourages anyone in need of a job to attend the event.

”What’s great about this job fair is that we’ve got a lot of different industries that are represented. We’ve got over forty businesses that will be there,” Riordan said. “They all actively have open positions that are hiring for.”

“The job fair will be held at The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton located at Myrtle Beach Oceanfront at 3200 S. Ocean Boulevard Myrtle Beach, S.C. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Eric Miller
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 90, just north of Old Reaves Ferry Road,...
One hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 90; lanes blocked

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach leaders come together for Spring Job Fair March 22
.
Little River historic restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif's Deputy John Anderson,...
Brother: Man shot by deputy struggled with mental illness
Crescent Beach rezoning plan moves ahead with compromise and concern
North Myrtle Beach City Council approves zoning to allow for bigger hotels, condos in Crescent Beach