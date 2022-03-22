Spring Job Fair hope to fill job shortages in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) To help local businesses with the search to fill job openings, community leaders are coming together for another annual job fair on Tuesday.

Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO encourages anyone in need of a job to attend the event.

”What’s great about this job fair is that we’ve got a lot of different industries that are represented. We’ve got over forty businesses that will be there,” Riordan said. “They all actively have open positions that are hiring for.”

“The job fair will be held at The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton located at Myrtle Beach Oceanfront at 3200 S. Ocean Boulevard Myrtle Beach, S.C. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

