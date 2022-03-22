Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach

Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to multiple reports on Monday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks have reportedly found their man.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello are reporting that South Carolina has reached an agreement with Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris on a 5-year deal that will make him the leader of the basketball program.

Paris would replace Frank Martin who was fired last Monday after 10 years in Columbia.

The deal must be approved by the Universities Board of Trustees before it can become official.

Paris led UTC to a 27-8 record this past season including a SoCon Tournament championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Overall, he’s gone 87-71 in five seasons at Chattanooga.

Before heading to UTC, Paris spent 6 seasons as an assistant coach at Wisconsin.

Gamecocks legend and current Wake Forest assistant BJ McKie was also reportedly being considered for the job.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort
The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 90, just north of Old Reaves Ferry Road,...
One hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 90; lanes blocked

Latest News

CCU center Essam Mostafa scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.
Williams and Mostafa lead Coastal men past FGCU, 84-68
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16
Coastal Carolina baseball, ULM play to a 17-17 time-limit draw
Coastal Carolina softball drops series finale against UT Arlington