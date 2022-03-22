Submit a Tip
Police ask for video recordings after reports of attempted home, car break-ins in Market Common area

Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s helps in finding those who have tried to break into cars and homes in The Market Common area.

The department said over the last several days it has been made aware of people who have been pulling on door handles and homes.

Police are asking that if people in the area to share any video recordings they have of the suspects involved in this activity.

You’re asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or email the Intelligence Unit at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

