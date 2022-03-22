Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand

Brittany Cherry
Brittany Cherry(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway pharmacist was arrested by agents with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for unlawfully obtaining oxycodone and hydrocodone from the pharmacy stock.

Brittany Louise Cherry is a registered pharmacist at Nye Pharmacy in Conway and CVS Pharmacy on Socastee Blvd. in the Grand Strand.

The warrant states Cherry is accused of taking the drugs in January and February of this year.

Witness statements, video surveillance and documentation from Nye Pharmacy and the Grand Strand-area CVS Pharmacy corroborate the accusations, as stated in the warrant.

Cherry was arrested on March 18, charged with theft of controlled substances.

She was released from J. Long Rueben Detention Center the same day on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police: Charges upgraded to murder in fatal Ocean Blvd. shooting
.
Little River historic restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
.
Myrtle Beach leaders come together for Spring Job Fair March 22
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway Police officer...
GRAPHIC: Attorneys release police video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Darlington Raceway
Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade returns for first time since 2019