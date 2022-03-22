Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway pharmacist was arrested by agents with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for unlawfully obtaining oxycodone and hydrocodone from the pharmacy stock.

Brittany Louise Cherry is a registered pharmacist at Nye Pharmacy in Conway and CVS Pharmacy on Socastee Blvd. in the Grand Strand.

The warrant states Cherry is accused of taking the drugs in January and February of this year.

Witness statements, video surveillance and documentation from Nye Pharmacy and the Grand Strand-area CVS Pharmacy corroborate the accusations, as stated in the warrant.

Cherry was arrested on March 18, charged with theft of controlled substances.

She was released from J. Long Rueben Detention Center the same day on a $3,000 bond.

