Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach open fire beach ban means $500 fine or month in jail

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Put those lighters away while at the beach!

The North Myrtle Beach City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to ban fires on the beach.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain asked the council to pass the ordinance in the interest of public safety.

It makes lighting or maintaining fire on the beach illegal, including grills.

“What we don’t need is to have an umbrella dip into a fire,” said Spain. “We don’t need somebody’s picnic cloth or towel to catch on fire, especially with the winds we get in the afternoon. Trying to do what we can to protect people in a reasonable way.”

Anyone caught with a fire at the beach can be punished with up to a $500 fine or up to a month in jail.

The ordinance states the following:

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Eric Miller
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 90, just north of Old Reaves Ferry Road,...
One hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 90; lanes blocked

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police: Charges upgraded to murder in fatal Ocean Blvd. shooting
.
Little River historic restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
.
Myrtle Beach leaders come together for Spring Job Fair March 22
.
North Myrtle Beach open fire beach ban means $500 fine or month in jail
.
North Myrtle Beach City Council approves zoning to allow for bigger hotels, condos in Crescent Beach