North Myrtle Beach City Council approves zoning to allow for bigger hotels, condos in Crescent Beach

Crescent Beach rezoning plan moves ahead with compromise and concern
By Zach Wilcox
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council approved a zoning overlay to allow for bigger hotels and condos in part of Crescent Beach.

City leaders and the people who call the quiet beach home have been divided for months over revitalization talks for the area.

City leaders want to see some new businesses and new life in Crescent Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted in favor of new zoning on February 22.

At that meeting, not a single member of the public in attendance supported the idea.

The council meeting Monday night wasn’t much different.

Concerns over traffic, beach congestion and overall quality of life filled the council chambers. Originally, even the commission was divided on which way to go.

“I’m concerned, personally, with the height,” said Planning Commission member Harvey Eisner at the February meeting. “Always have been, and the setback.”

Marilyn Hatley, the mayor of North Myrtle Beach, can remember a time when it felt like its own little downtown full of life. 17th Avenue South serves as the center of Crescent Beach, right in the middle of the neighborhood’s stretch from 10th Avenue South down to 27th Avenue South.

“At one time, 17th was the main street of Crescent Beach, that’s where all the activities were,” said Hatley.

The city started studying the area in 2018 and came up with a plan to rezone property on either side of 17th Avenue to resort commercial.

Zoning like that would support a wide variety of new businesses, like theaters, hair salons and mini-golf. The catch was that rezoning for resort commercial properties would open the gates to mega-hotels and condos.

