No foul play suspected after Conway woman in motorized wheelchair dies in crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – New details were released Tuesday on a Conway crash that left a woman in a motorized wheelchair dead.

According to a report from Conway police, officers were called around 1:10 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Oak and Boundary streets for a traffic collision.

Police said the victim, later identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as 70-year-old Doris Roberts, was traveling on Oak Street in her motorized wheelchair when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Roberts was reportedly ejected from the wheelchair.

Police noted in their report that the driver was trying to avoid Roberts and no foul play was suspected.

According to police, Roberts was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after she arrived.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.