New restaurant to open this summer at Broadway at the Beach

The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in Broadway's new Key West Village.
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in Broadway’s new Key West Village.(Source: LHWH Advertising)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new restaurant is set to open this summer at Broadway at the Beach.

According to a press release, The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in Broadway’s new Key West Village.

The Hangout’s menu spotlights seasonal seafood dishes, beach side burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and more. Live music will be offered year-round on dual indoor and outdoor stages.

“The Hangout is a perfect complement to the thoughtfully curated collection of guest experiences at Broadway at the Beach,” said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Burroughs & Chapin. “We are delighted to welcome their high energy and family-friendly atmosphere for our guests to enjoy in the newest area at Broadway at the Beach, Key West Village.”

Officials said The Hangout will create over 300 new jobs for the Myrtle Beach area.

For more information on The Hangout, click here.

