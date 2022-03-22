Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Fire Department unveils new ambulances

New state-of-the-art ambulances will soon hit the streets of Myrtle Beach.
New state-of-the-art ambulances will soon hit the streets of Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Officials say the two new rigs are equipped with a self-lifting stretcher loader, exterior compartments for turnout gear and the newest technology.

Officials say the two new rigs are equipped with a self-lifting stretcher loader, exterior compartments for turnout gear and the newest technology.

They will replace two older ambulances that have more than 15,000 engine hours and 100,000 miles each, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The old ambulances will reportedly go into the city’s “reserve unit.”

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared photos of the new rigs on their Facebook page Monday.

