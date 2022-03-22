Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach City Council selects new chief municipal judge

(WJHG)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council selected the next chief municipal judge during Tuesday’s meeting.

In a 4-3 vote, the council named Joi Page as the next person to lead the Myrtle Beach municipal court.

She will take over for Chief Municipal Judge Jennifer Wilson who made history as not only as the city’s first full-time chief judge but also the first Black woman to hold the position. After being in the position since 2000, Wilson will be retiring on March 31.

According to her application, Page graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Following graduation, Page worked as an attorney for the South Carolina Department of Social Services Office of Child Support Enforcement in Florence for two years. She then worked in the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office as a senior solicitor.

Page currently holds the position as the assistant city attorney for Myrtle Beach and works as a prosecutor and victim advocate division head. She has held that position for the past 22 years.

According to her resume, she has dedicated her career to “public service and serving the needs of our community for safer neighborhoods and better quality of life.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

