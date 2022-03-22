March 22 high school baseball state rankings
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school baseball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. With another week of action underway, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings. Our local teams are in bold below.
CLASS 5A
1. Blythewood
2. River Bluff
3. Berkeley
4. Carolina Forest
5. Lexington
6. Hillcrest
7. Wando
8. Fort Mill
9. TL Hanna
10. Boiling Springs
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. Airport
5. Catawba Ridge
6. York
7. Hartsville
8. South Florence
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Easley
CLASS 3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Hanahan
4. Chapman
5. Wren
6. Bishop England
7. Aynor
8. Broome
9. Gilbert
10. Seneca
CLASS 2A
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Crescent
4. Abbeville
5. Chesterfield
6. Latta
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Chesnee
9. Newberry
10. Barnwell
CLASS 1A
1. Green Sea-Floyds
2. Southside Christian
3. East Clarendon
4. Johnsonville
5. Lake View
6. Whitmire
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Dixie
9. Ware Shoals
10. Branchville
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.