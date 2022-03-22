March 22 high school baseball state rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school baseball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. With another week of action underway, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings. Our local teams are in bold below.

CLASS 5A

1. Blythewood

2. River Bluff

3. Berkeley

4. Carolina Forest

5. Lexington

6. Hillcrest

7. Wando

8. Fort Mill

9. TL Hanna

10. Boiling Springs

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. Airport

5. Catawba Ridge

6. York

7. Hartsville

8. South Florence

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Easley

CLASS 3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Chapman

5. Wren

6. Bishop England

7. Aynor

8. Broome

9. Gilbert

10. Seneca

CLASS 2A

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Crescent

4. Abbeville

5. Chesterfield

6. Latta

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Chesnee

9. Newberry

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A

1. Green Sea-Floyds

2. Southside Christian

3. East Clarendon

4. Johnsonville

5. Lake View

6. Whitmire

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Dixie

9. Ware Shoals

10. Branchville

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.