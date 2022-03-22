Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

March 22 high school baseball state rankings

S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams
S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school baseball season is in full swing across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. With another week of action underway, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its latest state rankings. Our local teams are in bold below.

CLASS 5A

1. Blythewood

2. River Bluff

3. Berkeley

4. Carolina Forest

5. Lexington

6. Hillcrest

7. Wando

8. Fort Mill

9. TL Hanna

10. Boiling Springs

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. Airport

5. Catawba Ridge

6. York

7. Hartsville

8. South Florence

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Easley

CLASS 3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Chapman

5. Wren

6. Bishop England

7. Aynor

8. Broome

9. Gilbert

10. Seneca

CLASS 2A

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Crescent

4. Abbeville

5. Chesterfield

6. Latta

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Chesnee

9. Newberry

10. Barnwell

CLASS 1A

1. Green Sea-Floyds

2. Southside Christian

3. East Clarendon

4. Johnsonville

5. Lake View

6. Whitmire

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Dixie

9. Ware Shoals

10. Branchville

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort
The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 90, just north of Old Reaves Ferry Road,...
One hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 90; lanes blocked

Latest News

Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris is set to become the South Carolina head coach according to...
Report: South Carolina to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris as new head coach
CCU center Essam Mostafa scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.
Williams and Mostafa lead Coastal men past FGCU, 84-68
South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16
Coastal Carolina baseball, ULM play to a 17-17 time-limit draw