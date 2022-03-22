Submit a Tip
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight

Keith Lefever
Keith Lefever(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a Myrtle Beach man after he was accused of exposing himself while at an arcade.

A police report shows officers responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to Epic Arcade on Ocean Boulevard for a public nudity call.

When they arrived, officers were told the suspect was out on the second-floor balcony.

Police located the suspect, identified as Keith Lefever, and found him fully naked and watching pornography, according to the incident report.

The report shows that Lefever had also previously trespassed at that location.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a more than $10,000 bond.

According to online records, this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months.

