Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Little River golf course raises awareness about honeybees in new global initiative

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Eagles Nest Golf course in Little River is enhancing their natural habitat for honeybees.

The golf course is currently implementing a global initiative from Syngeta, an agriculture company, called “Operation Pollinator.” With this new program in place, the golf course hopes to raise awareness on how honeybees play an important role in our lives.

“Operation Pollinators is a program that identifies the issues that pollinators come to contact with and we are here to address the decline of pollinators and provide more sustainable and diverse practices for agricultural landscapes,” said Gracee Hendricks with Syngeta.

Eagles Nest Golf Course has a bee farm named Carolina Bays Apiaries which has 33 hives and the course is looking to double the hive in April.

“My passion is to keep them healthy and keep them alive. I worried about this past winter when we had a cold snap two weeks ago. That can really affect them,” said beekeeper Patricia King.

She has been taking care of these hives for three years. She studies them, feeds them, and provides the hive a new queen if she gets accepted by the hive.

King said this past winter year has been a success because most of her hive stayed alive. However, not all beekeepers’ have her luck when it comes to having their bees survive.

“A lot of beekeepers lose about 30% of their hives during the winter. We lost 5%. It’s a lot of education. There’s a lot out there that threatens bees,” said King.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Bombus Pollinators Association of Law released a report last year. According to the report, the American honeybee has “declined by 89% in relative abundance and continues to decline toward extinction.”

With their habitat shrinking, King said awareness is key.

“There’s so much to learn from them. People don’t realize what a benefit they are. They don’t realize that every third of the food they take is because of the honeybees,” said King.

The local community of Little River can also get involved in their garden by planting flowers that attract bees and other pollinators.

A fun fact about Bees is that they can recognize and remember human faces.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

gst
The Grand Opening of the Milano Quartz and Porcelain Gallery is happening on April 19th
Habitat for Humanity - Georgetown County
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County to receive ‘transformative gift’ from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Hangout will feature 40,000 sq. ft. of dining and retail space and will be located in...
New restaurant to open this summer at Broadway at the Beach
New state-of-the-art ambulances will soon hit the streets of Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department unveils new ambulances